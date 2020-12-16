https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/16/president-elect-joe-bidens-presumptive-deputy-chief-of-staff-jen-omalley-dillon-is-not-saying-republicans-are-not-a-bunch-of-fckers/

Jen O’Malley Dillon is President-elect Joe Biden’s presumptive deputy chief of staff:

Jen O’Malley Dillon will serve in the Biden-Harris White House as Deputy Chief of Staff. https://t.co/d2BEaAjFnJ — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) November 17, 2020

She’s also a very busy woman who works and has kids and makes no apologies for it, which really impresses the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. Because conservative women who have kids and work hard aren’t nearly as stunning or brave.

Well anyway, O’Malley Dillon isn’t just stunning and brave; she’s also cool AF. Because she can talk some serious trash about Republicans:

Incoming Biden WH deputy Chief of Staff Omalley Dillon says she thinks big bipartisan deals are possible even though the Republicans are a “bunch of fuckers” and “mitch McConnell is terrible”https://t.co/1spD5B734q pic.twitter.com/I631xo97nm — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) December 16, 2020

So refreshing!

Finally some honesty. What a welcome change. — BiCoastal Elitist (@Carmen50) December 16, 2020

At last! Our divided nation can begin to heal!

The healing is palpable. https://t.co/meytuYzmSE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 16, 2020

Cue the chorus of “Kumbaya.”

Oh? I’m sure this will help. https://t.co/FlS0Kd4QC8 — Tyler Cardon (@TyCardon) December 16, 2020

To be fair, she’s not saying they’re a bunch of f*ckers. She’s not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers, which is totally different.

Way to bridge that divide, Joe. https://t.co/XOpF93Sifz — John Seravalli 🇺🇸🇮🇹🗽 (@John_Seravalli1) December 16, 2020

But she means it in love! “That feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board.” https://t.co/X2sOjcNX1t pic.twitter.com/q8ComxO8Dt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 16, 2020

ah, a return to the normalcy of democrats acting like complete repugnant assholes without any repercussions because that’s what their base has always done and history didn’t begin january 2017 https://t.co/SC5Dp1ahZA — kaitlin, certified pool operator (@thefactualprep) December 16, 2020

Plus ça change …

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

