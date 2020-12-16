https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/16/president-elect-joe-bidens-presumptive-deputy-chief-of-staff-jen-omalley-dillon-is-not-saying-republicans-are-not-a-bunch-of-fckers/

Jen O’Malley Dillon is President-elect Joe Biden’s presumptive deputy chief of staff:

She’s also a very busy woman who works and has kids and makes no apologies for it, which really impresses the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman. Because conservative women who have kids and work hard aren’t nearly as stunning or brave.

Well anyway, O’Malley Dillon isn’t just stunning and brave; she’s also cool AF. Because she can talk some serious trash about Republicans:

So refreshing!

At last! Our divided nation can begin to heal!

Cue the chorus of “Kumbaya.”

To be fair, she’s not saying they’re a bunch of f*ckers. She’s not saying they’re not a bunch of f*ckers, which is totally different.

Plus ça change …

