President Trump shot back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after the Kentucky Republican conceded that Joe Biden is president-elect of the United States.

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot),” the president tweeted late Tuesday night after McConnell referred to Biden as president-elect on the Senate floor . “Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

McConnell explained that the “Electoral College has spoken” before congratulating Biden and complimenting Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for becoming the first female to hold that office in U.S. history.

Trump has launched legal challenges across the country, citing widespread voter fraud in an attempt to challenge November’s election, which has been certified and now voted on by the Electoral College.

The Daily Mail article accompanying the president’s late-night tweet contained several examples of prominent supporters slamming Republicans who don’t continue fighting for Trump’s reelection.

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, attorney Lin Wood, and several others voiced displeasure with Republican leadership conceding the election to Biden.

“Now here’s a Georgian who gets it & is demonstrating courage unlike many other Republicans,” Flynn tweeted in response to a tweet from Greene slamming McConnell.

Some Trump allies have been floating the possibility of another election challenge when Congress convenes to count and certify the Electoral College result on Jan. 6.

“Yesterday was one step in the constitutional process,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday in response to the Electoral College being in Biden’s favor, adding that the president’s team will continue to pursue “legitimate litigation” as long as those avenues are open.