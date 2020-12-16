https://illicitinfo.com/mark/trump-retweets-attorney-lin-wood-kemp-raffensperger-will-soon-be-going-to-jail/

Opinion| There have been many, many, many accusations of irregularities with the 2020 voting process and vote counting, however, ‘Governor Kemp and Secretary of State Raffensperger don’t care,’ The Gateway Pundit opined.

Hoft goes on to ask if anyone has even ‘questioned Ruby Freeman or her daughter?’ If you recall, the duo were revealed to have been engaged in some shady behavior surrounding the voting tabulating process in Georgia.

National File reported that, when asked about the now infamous incident, Ruby Freeman replied:

“Y’all want to know who my supervisor is over here? It’s my daughter, but I just do what she say do and it’s her show baby, it’s her show.”

As much as the establishment and social media oligarch wants these stories of strange going ons surrounding the 2020 election to go away, there are still a handful of people fighting against the tide, presenting a different narrative.

One of these men and women is Lin Wood. Wood gained notoriety for his work with Nick Sandman against CNN and others who defamed the young man after he was hounded by a Native American ‘activist’ while wearing a MAGA hat in our nation’s capitol.

If you were @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState waking up this morning & seeing this re-tweet by the President of the United States of America, would you be sleeping well tonight? Not if you worked with a foreign country to interfere in a U.S. Election. Every lie will be revealed. pic.twitter.com/mCOzn8s1UO — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 16, 2020

If you are to believe the TV, MSM and social media thought police, you would be of the mind that the election is over. If you do not trust them and get your news/opinion from alternative sources, you are likely not so sure that is the case.

Personally, I have not seen the hard, digital evidence for myself, so it would be hard for me to tell you with any degree of certainty what the truth is. All I know is that the entire establishment has burnt their credibility, and the fact that half the nation will not trust them not to throw a presidential election is all the proof one needs to know that the MSM has failed the American people.

Justice be done, may the heavens fall.

