https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-seeking-special-counsel-investigate-hunter-bidens-crimes/

President Trump is asking about a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s business deals with China and tax allegations.

Hunter Biden revealed last Wednesday that he is under investigation by the feds over his taxes.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Hunter Biden said. “I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

Hunter Biden is also under federal investigation over his China business dealings – This was previously reported by James Rosen at the Sinclair Group.

TRENDING: Michigan’s Matt Sealy Explains How President Trump Has SEVERAL Paths To Victory… “Never count Donald Trump out!” [VIDEO]

The federal investigation into Hunter Biden and his associates focused on allegations of money laundering began back in 2018.

According to CNN, Joe Biden, AKA “The Big Guy” who got between 10% and 50% of Hunter’s money from foreign countries is not implicated.

AP reported:

President Donald Trump is considering pushing to have a special counsel appointed to advance a federal tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden, setting up a potential showdown with incoming acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen. Trump — angry that out-going Attorney General William Barr didn’t publicly announce the ongoing, two-year investigation into Hunter Biden — has consulted on the matter with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies. That’s according to several Trump administration officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters.

The AP also reported that Trump is interesting in appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the massive voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.

President Trump has support from Republican lawmakers.

Senator Lindsey Graham said he is also calling for a special prosecutor to investigate Hunter Biden’s business deals with China.

“If you believe a special counsel was needed to look at the Trumpworld regarding Russia — how can you say that there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” Lindsay Graham said to reporters on Wednesday.

WATCH:

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “If you believe a special counsel was needed to look at the Trumpworld regarding Russia — how can you say that there’s no need for a special counsel regarding Hunter Biden?” pic.twitter.com/mdTkInLmGZ — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

