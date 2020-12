https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/breaking-project-veritas-releases-clinton-state-dept-assange-call-recording-audio/

In the audio, Assange can be heard warning U.S. authorities about impending classified leaks.

Assange remains in prison in the United Kingdom while rumors of a Presidential pardon circulate.

BREAKING: @Project_Veritas Obtains Recording Of Call Between @Wikileaks Founder Julian Assange & Lawyer In Hillary Clinton’s State Dept. Warns US Government Trouble Was Coming Their Way With Unredacted Release Of Classified Cables Stolen From Wikileaks pic.twitter.com/hx5u2fSzuC — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) December 16, 2020

