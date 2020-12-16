https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530492-rand-paul-claims-election-in-many-ways-was-stolen-during-krebs-hearing

Days after electors voted to make it official that Joe BidenJoe BidenDeVos urges Education Dept. staff to ‘resist’ when Biden takes office LGBTQ groups celebrate Buttigieg pick for Transportation secretary Biden administration needs bipartisan solutions for older Americans, lawmakers say MORE is president-elect, and one day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress closes in on COVID-19 relief, funding deal Bipartisan senators urge surprise billing deal’s inclusion in year-end package Democratic leaders under pressure to agree to slimmed-down COVID-19 relief deal MORE (R-Ky.) congratulated Biden on his victory, Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulMcConnell urges GOP senators not to object to Electoral College vote GOP leaders pinched by pro-Trump bid to reverse election outcome Senate GOP leaders seek to put an end to election disputes MORE (R-Ky.) said at a congressional hearing that the election was “in many ways stolen.”

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws,” Paul said during a hearing with testimony from Christopher Krebs, the president’s former cybersecurity chief, who was fired by Trump afer he reported there was no interference in the election.

Paul made the remarks as Krebs, wearing a mask, looked on skeptically, his arms crossed in front of his chest.

The remarks were notable because Paul is seen as one of the senators who might join a bid by Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksGeorgia GOP senators dig in on refusal to recognize Biden win McConnell urges GOP senators not to object to Electoral College vote House Republican urges GOP lawmakers to join effort to stop ‘illegitimate’ Biden win MORE (R-Ala.) to challenge the election’s outcome and overturn the results in several states, despite a series of court decisions that have rejected claims of widespread fraud as unsubstantiated.

Doing so would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters, and the Supreme Court, now dominated by conservative justices including three nominated to the court by President Trump Donald TrumpTop Trump aide Derek Lyons to leave White House this month Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he’s registering Democrat MORE, rejected a suit from the attorney general of Texas just last week to do so.

Just one GOP senator would need to back Brooks to force the House and Senate to hold debates and votes on the results at a Jan. 6 session. McConnell urged Republicans not to do so during a call on Tuesday, and several GOP senators have now said they will not do so.

But Paul has a history of bucking his party and his comments at a Wednesday hearing will raise some eyebrows, though he appeared more focused on passing laws moving forward that would target fraud.

After Krebs reasserted his view that the election had been free of foreign or domestic interference, Paul said that the election was safe did not mean there were no rules broken.

“To say it was the safest election, sure I agree with your statement if you are referring to foreign intervention, but if you are saying it’s the safest election based on no dead people voted…no people broke the absentee rules, I think that is false and I think that’s what’s upset a lot of people on our side is that they are taking your statement to mean there, oh there were no problems in the election, I don’t think you examined any of the problems we heard here, so really you are just referring to something differently the way I look at it,” Paul said.

There is no evidence that hundreds of thousands or even tens of thousands of deceased people voted in such a way that could alter Biden’s win, nor has there been any evidence to suggest massive voter fraud changed the outcome.

