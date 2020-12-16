https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/rand-paul-fraud-happened-presidential-election-stolen/

In a Senate hearing Wednesday that erupted into a heated exchange between the chairman and the ranking member, Republican Sen. Rand Paul charged the 2020 election was “stolen,” arguing courts never addressed the evidence.

“The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts,” the Kentucky senator said.

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws,” he said.

Paul’s remarks came after former independent counsel Ken Starr affirmed that some 60 court cases brought by the Trump campaign and its allies were rejected primarily for procedural reasons as opposed to their merits.

“I think it’s important that we look at this and understand what courts are saying and not saying,” Paul said. “The courts have not said there wasn’t fraud. The courts simply didn’t rule on or hear [about] the fraud.”

He emphasized that courts historically have been reticent to get involved in elections.

In 2020, secretaries of state changed election laws without the approval of the legislature, he said, with some two dozen states accepting ballots after Election Day and mailing out ballots “without the will of the legislature.”

“We can’t just say it didn’t happen. That 4,000 people voted in Nevada that were non-citizens, and we’re just going to ignore it? And say, Oh the courts have decided the facts,” he said, referring to previous testimony.

“The courts have not decided the facts. The courts never looked at the facts,” he said. “The courts don’t like elections, and they stayed out of it by find an excuse, standing or otherwise, to stay out of it.”

Sen. Rand Paul: “The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts… The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.” pic.twitter.com/c5jM5MuCPU — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2020

Trump: ‘Nevada must be flipped!’

Nevada Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall testified that more than 42,000 people voted twice in Nevada along with 4,000 non-citizens.

“The election was not only stolen from Trump, it was stolen from Nevadans,” he said.

Trump tweeted in response: “Nevada must be flipped based on testimony!”

In addition, Binnall has alleged in court that about 20,000 voters were found to have voted without a Nevada mailing address and 2,468 voters had changed their address to another state. Biden officially won Nevada by about 35,000 votes.

Binnall charged establishment media engaged in “the most biased reporting I think I have ever seen, where even in headlines they try to claim that the evidence I’ve seen with my own eyes is somehow not there.”

“This is real. This happened. We have to address it,” he said.

People “who have stood up to it,” Binnall said, have faced death threats.

“It raises the question, with all of this stonewalling that occurred, what do you have to hide?”

‘Serious, substantive and documented’ fraud

Another witness called by the Republicans, Trump campaign attorney James Troupis, said the allegations of fraud in his home state of Wisconsin are “serious, substantive and documented, and yet a court takes the Biden line and says we’re just not going to talk about it.”

“That’s one of the reasons people don’t trust this outcome,” he said.

Troupis, a former judge, said 3 million people “properly voted” in Wisconsin, but during the recount 200,000 illegal votes were discovered.

“But those votes got counted,” he said. “Our statute says they should not have been. That in our view is a taint on our election in Wisconsin.”

The margin of victory for Joe Biden in Wisconsin was about 20,000 votes.

The attorney said there is “no doubt the election in Wisconsin would have turned out differently” if the court would have accepted the evidence presented.

Troupis said that one of the reasons people are doubting the election is because the Biden defense is “don’t hear the evidence.”

“That’s why the public doesn’t trust this outcome. It’s not about the president,” he said. “It’s about what the other side is doing to intimidate and force people not to listen, not to take the evidence.”

In his closing remarks, Troupis noted the threats to lawyers who chose to represent Trump or were considering it.

“I was so insensed by that, that I took the representation,” he said.

“We have to acknowledge that the court system has been deeply intimidated by the left just as the lawyers have been intimidated, and that is a sad, sad state of affairs,” he said.

The chairman, Johnson, noted that storefronts, just prior to Election Day, “didn’t board up their windows in anticipation of a Biden victory.”

See the hearing:

‘Stoking of fires’

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said there are many immigrants in Florida from South America who have asked him, “How is this different than what Maduro is doing?”

He was referring to the Venezuelan socialist leader Nicolas Maduro, the successor to Hugo Chavez.

Attorney Sidney Powell, who has four election-fraud cases she hopes the U.S. Supreme Court will hear, has claimed the Dominion machines used in 28 states were originally designed to steal votes for Chavez. She charges that an algorithm in the Dominion machines flipped a certain percentage of votes from Trump to Biden.

That claim was brought up during the hearing by witness Christopher Krebs, the former top cybersecurity official who was fired by Trump last month.

Krebs accused Trump and his allies of “stoking of fires” with “fanciful claims of dead dictators and computer algorithms.”

“And we’re debunking them, because they’re nonsense,” said Krebs, the former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“Even if these algorithms were there, they didn’t work, and they’re probably not there,” he said.

See remarks by Trump campaign attorney James Troupis:

“Three million people properly voted in the state of Wisconsin. More than 200,000 identified during this recount did not. But those votes got counted. Our statute says they should not have been. That in our view is a taint on our election in Wisconsin.” — Attorney James Troupis pic.twitter.com/6Me9aTfo1B — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2020

‘Dangerous’ hearing

The ranking member, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., charged that holding a hearing on election irregularities was “dangerous,” because it was purveying disinformation.

Johnson later brought up Peter’s accusation during the panel’s investigation of Hunter Biden that Johnson was a purveyor of Russian disinformation.

“I just have to talk about Russian disinformation because the people peddling it are not on my side of the aisle,” Johnson said.

The Republican senator said it’s “just galling – and I have to point out – that the purveyors of Russian disinformation, Hillary Clinton’s campaign, the DNC, the Steele dossier, the ranking member Peters accusing Sen. Grassley and I of disseminating Russian disinformation – that’s where the disinformation is coming, the lies, the false allegations.”

Johnson said the evidence considered at the hearing is “not disinformation.”

“This is information we have to take a look at to restore confidence in our election integrity,” the Republican said.

Peters broke in to object as Johnson tried to give the floor to Sen. Paul.

Johnson shot back: “You lied repeatedly in the press that I was spreading Russian disinformation, and I told you stop lying and you continued to do it.”

Peters said it’s “terrible what you are doing to this committee.”

“It is what you have done to this committee, accusing the chairman of spreading disinformation,” Johnson retorted. “Nothing could have been further from the truth, and your spouting it again, which is why I had to respond.”

Peters later accused President Trump of stoking violence, citing Georgia elections official Gabriel Sterling, who Georgia’s voting system was smeared with “baseless claims of voter fraud.”

See the exchange:

