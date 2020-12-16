Sen. Rand Paul railed against voter fraud in the 2020 election during a Senate hearing, saying voter fraud happened and that the election was “in many ways stolen.”

“The fraud happened,” the Kentucky Republican said during a Wednesday Senate hearing on election security. “The election in many ways was stolen, and the only way it’ll be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.”

“We can’t just say, ‘It didn’t happen,’” Paul said about fraud allegations across the country. “We can’t just say, ‘Oh, 4,000 people voted in Nevada that were noncitizens, and we’re just going to ignore it.’”

President Trump and Republicans nationwide have taken legal action in several states amid accusations of widespread voter fraud, which the president and many of his supporters believe changed the outcome of the race.

Republicans have provided examples of irregularities in key swing states, including Michigan , Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Nevada , and 17 states filed a suit challenging the election results, which the Supreme Court declined to take up.

In Wednesday’s hearing, attorney Jesse Binnall testified that Nevada’s election was “inevitably riddled with fraud,” pointing out tens of thousands of votes he said should not have been counted.

“The [Nevada] election was inevitably riddled with fraud.” Attorney @jbinnall alleges: •Over 42,000 people voted more than once.

•At least 1,500 dead people are recorded as voting

•More than 19,000 people voted even though they didn’t live in Nevada pic.twitter.com/40CuwPt0ES — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2020

Trump has consistently stated that he believes the 2020 election was stolen and said Wednesday that it is “too soon to give up” on his legal challenges.