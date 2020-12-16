https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/rand-paul-fraud-happened-election-many-ways-stolen-video/

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday held an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) schooled former Director (2018-2020) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs on the massive voter fraud that took place in the 2020 election.

Krebs folded his arms and pouted as Rand Paul put him in his place.

Chris Krebs was recently fired by President Trump for saying the 2020 election was the most secure in US history.

“The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts… The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws,” Rand Paul said.

WATCH:

Sen. Rand Paul: “The courts haven’t decided the facts. They never looked at the facts… The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen and the only way it will be fixed is by in the future reinforcing the laws.” pic.twitter.com/c5jM5MuCPU — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) December 16, 2020

