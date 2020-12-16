https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/hice-raffensperger-georgia-signatures/2020/12/16/id/1001895

GOP members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform have invited Georgia’s secretary of state to appear and explain his investigation into the November election, according to Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., on Newsmax TV.

“We have not heard anything from [Brad Raffensperger] yet but we’re basically asking him to come, have a briefing with the members of the Oversight committee on the Republican side to explain what happened in the November election and also explain what he is currently investigating,” Hice told co-host Heather Childers on Wednesday’s American Agenda.

“Some 250 open investigations that his office has regarding potential fraud. And finally, what is he going to do to make sure the election coming up in January is secure. Those are issue we want to hear straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Hice said he’s concerned absentee ballots currently being mailed to voters for the US Senate runoff election on Jan. 5 “have no signature verification of any significance. It’s a total joke.”

Although Raffensperger has ordered a signature-matching audit of November absentee ballots in Cobb County, the Congressman wonders why the same isn’t being conducted in other Georgia counties.

“I suppose the answer would be that you have to start somewhere,” Hice said. “Even what they’re doing in Cobb County is not a thorough audit of the signatures. They’re only taking the signatures off of the ballot or the request for a ballot and not doing all three.

“What we need is a signature verification between the request for an absentee ballot, the signature on the envelope that he ballot was returned in and a verification with the signature that is on file on the voter registration file. We need all three.”

Hice added that once Georgia absentee ballots are removed from the envelopes, “there is currently no way to re-identify the ballot with a specific individual.”

In saying signature verification still could prove illegal and ineligible votes were counted, the Congressman said his main focus was the future.

“This paves the path for us to fix it in this upcoming election and future elections,” Hice said. “My concern, and what we’re seeing so far, is that those steps to verify signatures in the upcoming election is not taking place.”

