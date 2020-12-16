https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/cuomo-kavanaugh-sexualmisconduct-media/2020/12/16/id/1001905

The latest example of the mainstream media’s double standard when it comes to news involving Democrats and Republicans can be seen with two controversies involving sexual misconduct allegations.

Coverage of the accusations against Justice Brett Kavanaugh saturated television networks and websites before and during his Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearings in September, 2018.

On Sunday, a woman who reportedly worked in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration 2015-18, alleged on Twitter the governor “sexually harassed me for years.” A Fox News report said that story has been largely ignored by the mainstream media.

Cuomo’s accuser, Lindsey Boylan, describes herself as a progressive on her Twitter account, yet NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC have not highlighted her claims, the story said.

Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe said the media “ran with every allegation” following Christine Blasey Ford’s claims against Kavanaugh despite questionable information during an appearance on Tuesday night’s “The Story.” Boothe added Boylan virtually has been ignored.

Other people agree with Boothe.

“In the Kavanaugh case, they threw facts and verification out the window in a way that would have yielded an F if this was a school essay,” NewsBusters managing editor Curtis Houck said.

“[With Cuomo], they’ve failed to apply said standard they’ve set without acknowledging their hypocrisy. In addition to his bluster and failure to grasp both facts and human decency amid this pandemic, he’s being floated as a possible Biden attorney general, so the imperative to vet him couldn’t be any higher.”

While Cuomo has denied the allegations against him, Rep. Elisa Stefanik, R-N.Y., has called for an independent investigation into Boylan’s claims.

“The people of New York deserve a governor who lives up to his own public statements on sexual harassment,” Stefanik wrote Monday on a Twitter thread.

DePauw University professor and media critic Jeffrey McCall said the media’s reactions to the accusations against Cuomo show their bias.

“This ignoring of the allegations against Cuomo is further evidence of the traditional media’s commitment to pick predetermined narratives and then run with them regardless of whatever information emerges,” McCall told Fox News.

“Cuomo became the media’s darling to counter Trump during the early months of the COVID crisis. In spite of his spotty performance, Cuomo was viewed by the media as doing things right during COVID while Trump was characterized as the bungler,” McCall said, noting that the New York governor is now “a leading personality in Democrat circles” who is beloved by the liberal press.”

