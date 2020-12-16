https://www.theblaze.com/news/hunter-biden-email-china-entire-family

Newly obtained email correspondence shows Hunter Biden telling the chairman of CEFC China in 2017 that he sends his “best wishes from the entire Biden family” while requesting a $10 million money transfer to jumpstart their joint venture with the Chinese energy firm.

The email, which was recently obtained by Fox News, raises new questions about Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s past involvement in the prospective business deal. Joe Biden has repeatedly denied having any knowledge or involvement in his son’s overseas business dealings.

What are the details?

In an email sent on June 18, 2017, Hunter Biden requested that Zhao Runlong “translate my letter to [CEFC] Chairman Ye, please extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon.”

“I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States,” he wrote in an attached letter to Ye Jianming, who has reported ties to the Chinese communist government. “Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners. We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai.”

Biden reportedly went on to share that the establishment of SinoHawk Holdings, the joint venture between his team and CEFC, had been completed, and that he looked forward to introducing Ye to Tony Bobulinski, who would “act as the CEO.”

“He is a very close friend of James Gilliar and the Biden family and joined our team to focus on the execution of things as a partner,” Biden wrote of Bobulinski. “He has invested capital all over the world for some of the world’s wealthiest families.”

“[Bobulinski had] sent a request to [Gongwen Dong] and Director Zang for the funding of the $10 MM USD wire,” Biden continued. “I would appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk.”

What else?

Ye, responding in a letter attached to a Sept. 6, 2017, email obtained by Fox News, assured Biden that he had “arranged Director Zang and Gongwen Dong to expedite the charter capital input to SinoHawk.”

“I look forward to meeting you in the near future and discussing our joint undertaking. If there is anything I could do please do not hesitate to write to me,” Ye wrote. “Please accept my best regards to you and your family.”

Fox News noted that the $10 million wire transfer was never completed. The joint venture fell apart shortly after Ye was detained by the Chinese government for unspecified crimes.

Anything else?

Bobulinski, a former Hunter Biden business associate, went public in October about the deal-gone-bad turning over a trove of documents and evidence to federal agents and congressional committees. He claimed that, despite his denials, Joe Biden was both aware of the deal and involved in it.

He claimed that an email obtained by the New York Post which outlined compensation packages for the venture illustrated Biden’s involvement. In the email, Hunter Biden stated, “10 held by H for the big guy?” in reference to Joe Biden, according to Bobulinski.

Since then, another 2017 email has surfaced in which Hunter Biden called his father and his new Chinese business partner “office mates,” and even had keys made for them.

