https://www.dailywire.com/news/report-trump-considering-ordering-special-counsel-to-investigate-hunter-biden

President Donald Trump is considering pushing for a special prosecutor to take up an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden.

Trump has talked with a number of White House and outside advisers about the possibility, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone, according to the Associated Press. The son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been under investigation by federal authorities over “tax issues” for the past two years, Hunter Biden confirmed last week.

Appointing a special counsel to take over the investigation into the younger Biden would better insulate the investigation from involvement from the White House should Joe Biden be inaugurated as president. Trump’s interest in a special counsel for Hunter Biden’s case coincides with the president’s interest in another special counsel to investigate allegations of fraud and misconduct in the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden admitted in a Dec. 9 statement that federal investigators are looking into his taxes. Biden’s history of overseas business deals has aroused suspicion that he was using his position as the son of an influential politician to sell access to foreign actors and engage in other illicit activities.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs,” Biden said in a statement. “I take this matter very seriously, but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers.”

The federal investigation into Biden is reportedly focusing on deals he made in China. Biden and others attempted to strike a deal with a Chinese energy CEO in 2017 and, according to one of Biden’s former business partners, Joe Biden stood to benefit from the deal. Anthony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, went public with allegations on Oct. 22 that the former vice president was mixed up in his son’s business dealings.

In a statement to The New York Post, Bobulinski said in part:

What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother. What I am outlining is fact. I know it is fact because I lived it. I am the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family. I was brought into the company to be the CEO by James Gilliar and Hunter Biden. The reference to “the Big Guy” in the much publicized May 13, 2017 email is in fact a reference to Joe Biden. The other “JB” referenced in that email is Jim Biden, Joe’s brother.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

