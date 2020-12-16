https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/rhode-island-governor-raimondo-self-quarantines-after-photo-her-wine?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is under self-quarantine after the backlash she received from a photograph of her sipping wine last weekend at an indoor event.

Raimondo, a Democrat, has not tested positive for the coronavirus. And she did not violate virus mandates about attending the event or by pulling down her mask to sip wine at the Friday night event. However, she attended the event just days after urging residents to avoid non-essential activities to curb the spread of the virus.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out and offered well-wishes,” Raimondo tweeted Sunday. “I tested negative again today. I am fortunate to be feeling great and will continue working from home during my self-quarantine.”

Raimonodo posted the tweet four days before attending the event in Providence.

“Stay home except for essential activities & wear a mask anytime you’re with people you don’t live with,” she said in the post.

