Alternative rock band Death Cab for Cutie released an EP last week that raised $100,000 for Stacey Abrams’s voter organization Fair Fight as donations continue to pour in ahead of next month’s all-important run-off Senate races in Georgia.

The single, named “The Georgia EP,” raised the sic-figure amount after being sold exclusively on Bandcamp.

“WOW. Because of your generous donations we raised over $100,000 for @fairfightaction! This exceeded our wildest expectations. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU for buying The Georgia E.P. and raising money for voting rights! Georgians, early voting has begun – please vote!”

“We created this exclusive e.p. of songs by some of our favorite Georgia artists for our friend Stacey Abrams and all the hard-working people at Fair Fight Action,” said lead vocalist Ben Gibbard. “We strongly believe in the work Fair Fight has done to assure free and fair elections in Georgia and beyond and have been honored to assist them throughout the 2020 campaign.”

In a note to fans, the group said that in a “year where so much of what we love to do has been put on pause, it felt so good to be making music together again.”

Fair Fight was founded by Abrams, a former Georgia state representative, in the aftermath of her defeat to Governor Brian Kemp in the 2018 midterm elections. Abrams has repeatedly claimed her loss was the result of voter suppression tactics against likely Democratic voters, although she has never provided any solid evidence to support these claims.

According to the group’s mission statement, their purpose is primarily to ensure “fair elections in Georgia and around the country,” although they do admit to “engaging in partnership to support and elect pro voting rights, progressive leaders.”

Their mission statement explains:

We promote fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourage voter participation in elections, and educate voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications. Voter suppression of voters of color and young voters is a scourge our country faces in states across the nation. Georgia’s 2018 elections shone a bright light on the issue with elections that were rife with mismanagement, irregularities, unbelievably long lines and more, exposing both recent and also decades-long actions and inactions by the state to thwart the right to vote. Georgians and Americans are fighting back. Fair Fight Action engages in voter mobilization and education activities and advocates for progressive issues; in addition Fair Fight Action has mounted significant programs to combat voter suppression in Georgia and nationally.

Despite never being elected to national office, Abrams has become one of the most important Democratic campaigners in Georgia ahead of next month’s all-important Senate run-off elections that will determine whether the Biden administration gains control of both the legislative and executive branches of government.

Since the run-off elections were announced, dozens of Hollywood figures have thrown their weight and wallets behind Democratic candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Some of the most prominent donors include George Clooney, Will Smith, Joaquin Phoenix, and Leonardo DiCaprio, all of whom poured money into the Democratic war chest in the hope that two victories would give them total control of Congress.

