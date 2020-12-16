https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/rush-limbaugh-gives-listeners-update-health/

(FOX NEWS) — Conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh gave listeners an update on his lung cancer battle Tuesday, saying he was taking it day-to-day but blessed to still be alive.

“Every day remains a gift,” Limbaugh greeted his audience Tuesday. “You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did.”

The host added that “there will probably be, down the road, similar-type days where I will need take a day for rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves. But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this.

