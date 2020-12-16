https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/12/16/hawley-74-million-trump-voters-arent-going-to-shut-up-n2581688

Speaking during a hearing about election integrity on Capitol Hill Wednesday, Republican Senator Josh Hawley reminded Democrats that 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump aren’t going away and that they want answers to serious questions about voting irregularities.

“Some of my constituents, a group of about 30 people, every single one of them told me that they felt they had been disenfranchised, that their votes didn’t matter, that the election had been rigged,” Hawley said. “These are normal folks, leading normal lives, who firmly believe that they have been disenfranchised and to listen to the mainstream press and quite a few voices in this building tell them that after four years of nonstop Russia hoax, it was a hoax. It was based on, the whole Russia nonsense, was based on we now know lies from a Russian spy. The Steele dossier was based on a Russian spy. After four years of that, being told, that the last election was fake and that Donald Trump wasn’t really elected…that Russia interfered, after four years of that now these same people are told, ‘You just sit down and shut up and if you have any concerns about election integrity you’re a nut case. You should shut up.'”

“Well I’ll tell you what, 74 million Americans are not going to shut up and telling them that their views don’t matter and that their concerns don’t matter and they should just be quiet is not a recipe for success in this country. It’s not a recipe for unity that I hear now the other side is suddenly so interested in after years, years, of trying to delegitimize President Trump,” he continued.







Meanwhile, Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson got into it with Democrat Senator Gary Peter’s over Russian disinformation claims. You can read about that here.

