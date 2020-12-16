https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/530557-senate-confirms-two-more-trump-judicial-nominees

The Senate confirmed two more of President TrumpDonald TrumpTop Trump aide Derek Lyons to leave White House this month Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he’s registering Democrat MORE‘s judicial nominees on Wednesday, furthering the lame-duck administration’s lasting imprint on the federal courts in its final weeks.

Wednesday’s confirmations came a day after the Senate approved Trump’s replacement to fill the appeals court seat left open by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney BarrettFor conservative justices, faith in ‘religious freedom’ trumps public health White House security official lost foot and part of leg battling COVID-19: report Supreme Court gives New Mexico a win in water dispute with Texas MORE.

Senate Republicans’ efforts to push the nominations through as they wrap up their work for the year are some of the finishing touches on their four-year project of filling the federal courts with conservative judges.

It also comes as leaders of both parties are nearing an agreement on a coronavirus relief package.

Katherine Crytzer, a 36-year-old Justice Department attorney, was confirmed in a party-line 48-47 vote to a seat on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.

The Senate also confirmed Joseph Dawson, the county attorney for Charleston County, South Carolina, to a seat on the federal district court for South Carolina. Eight Democrats joined Republicans in confirming Dawson in a 56-39 vote.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress closes in on COVID-19 relief, funding deal Bipartisan senators urge surprise billing deal’s inclusion in year-end package Democratic leaders under pressure to agree to slimmed-down COVID-19 relief deal MORE (R-Ky.) has also filed cloture motions on two other judicial nominees who could receive a floor vote this week.

McConnell has made judicial confirmations a top priority under Trump, pushing through 232 of the president’s nominees, including three Supreme Court justices, 54 appeals court judges and 172 district court judges.

