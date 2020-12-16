https://www.oann.com/senators-to-hear-testimony-on-election-security/

December 16, 2020

Members of the Senate Homeland Security Committee are making last minute preparations for a hearing into election irregularities. On Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sat down with One America News to discuss the importance of the hearing.

“I mean, we’ve got to first figure out what went on in this last election and then we’ve got to figure out what we’re gonna do to make sure it never happens again in terms of potential fraud and just the irregularities,” stated the Missouri Republican.

Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee Ron Johnson announced the hearing last week to restore America’s confidence in our election process. Johnson said there’s always a degree of election fraud in American elections, but it’s never enough to sway the results.

However, the chairmen went on to note that President Trump’s campaign has brought up several issues regarding election integrity that need to be addressed promptly.

“We can’t see states like Arizona and Georgia and Pennsylvania stopping the vote counts in the middle of the vote, and not having eyes on both ballots, not allowing poll watchers from both parties to be present throughout the counting,” Hawley stated. “I mean, this has to change…we’ve got to make sure that these procedures are fixed, so that we can have confidence going forward in our elections.”

Several former top officials are expected to testify, including former head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Christopher Krebs. Additionally, former Solicitor General and independent council Ken Starr is set to testify in his personal capacity.

Lawmakers are scheduled to begin the hearing Wednesday.

