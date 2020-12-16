https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/16/shots-fired-aoc-calls-for-new-leadership-of-the-democrat-party/
About The Author
Related Posts
Rep. Jim Jordan asks Christopher Wray if the FBI is investigating those allegations against Hunter Biden
September 24, 2020
CNN gets snarky with Trump's comments on canceled visit to French cemetery, and Brian Stelter apparently approves [screenshot]
September 7, 2020
Developing: Ron Paul appears to have a stroke or some sort of medical episode during live stream; Updated
September 25, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy