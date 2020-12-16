https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fda4b20fcf548787c027ee6
The “cannibal sandwich” is made up of ground raw beef typically seasoned with spices and onions and served on bread….
Like the start of a bad joke, a sheep, a goat and three lambs escaped their pens in the middle of the night and strode into town to cause mischief and mayhem in the central Turkish city of Nevsehir….
Were Dominion and SolarWinds aware of back door in the system which allowed for election fraud? Two days ago we reported that a CISA emergency directive called on all federal civilian agencies to revi…
The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday held an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) schooled former Direc…
In the new anthology, “Black & Buddhist: What Buddhism Can Teach Us About Race, Resilience, Transformation & Freedom,” eight teachers share their journeys. …