(Natural News) The country is in dire straits, the Democrat-aligned leftist deep state put us here, and it’ll take bold, decisive leadership coupled with unconventional political warfare (and, perhaps, actual warfare) to restore it.

That’s the conclusion of The Epoch Times’ editorial board earlier this week.

“The 2020 presidential election is unlike any that came before and requires unprecedented measures to protect it, our republic, and our future,” the editorial begins.

“Both the degree and the scale of voter fraud were unprecedented. In swing states, President Donald Trump had large leads on election night. Then, late that night, counting was stopped and election observers were ushered out. And then, huge, statistically impossible vote dumps occurred, giving Joe Biden the lead,” it continued.

Noting that this extremely unusual and highly suspect pattern of vote surges occurred only in swing states Biden needed to win (to make everything look on the level), the editorial board added that it all “points to a coordinated effort to steal the election.”

The plan no doubt involved the suspect Dominion Voting System machines which have become the center of attention after attorney Sidney Powell, with the help of forensic IT experts and eyewitnesses who developed the software used by the company, exposed how they can actually steal votes while hiding any trace of the theft.

But it’s not just the testimony regarding the machines. The editorial board pointed to “a thousand sworn affidavits by election observers and others now attest to various forms of illegal ballot harvesting and election irregularities.”

There are even reports that foreign influence may have undermined our election as well.

“Trump has said our election system was the focus of a ‘coordinated assault and siege,’” the board wrote. “As a consequence, our form of government is at risk. If an election can be won through such dishonest means as were used in 2020, then one can expect the next election to be won in the same manner. The American people will effectively lose their right to vote.”

There’s no doubt that is exactly true; if, in fact, there was a coordinated effort to steal this election, that amounts to subversion, the board argued.

And we would add another “s” word: “Sedition.”

Either way, both represent an assault on our republic that cannot and must not go unanswered.

What’s at stake, literally, is everything our founders bequeathed to us.

“[I]f the United States in effect has one-party rule, then legal changes may fundamentally alter our system,” wrote the editorial board, adding:

The Democrats have spoken of ending the Electoral College—assuring that the predominantly Democratic big cities will elect the president—and packing the Supreme Court, to ensure that Democratic-appointed judges have the majority.

But there is even more to worry about than just these political changes, as bad and as serious as they would be.

“The United States is facing an evil force that wants to destroy our country and in fact destroy all good things in humanity,” the board wrote. “This election is the climax of the battle between freedom and communism, between good and evil.” (Related: Situation Update, Dec. 15th – Parallel electors chosen by 7 states as Trump accelerates ops to seize evidence.)

It’s also part of an attempt to re-usher in authoritarian regimes not just around the world but in the U.S. as well, the editors argued further. Like socialism. Like Communism.

“Good and evil cannot compromise. They are like fire and ice. Giving in to evil only encourages it,” write the editors.

Trump cannot allow this because if he does — if we do — then what the deep state has pulled off will “result in a defeat for freedom everywhere.”

After noting that the corruption in the election mostly occurred on the local level and that there are only limited measures Congress could take, under certain conditions, to reconcile the wrongs, the editors note, “Trump’s destiny is to fill the breach.”

“He has taken an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution, and he has the presidential powers to do so,” they write. “The Insurrection Act enables Trump to use the military to seize the key electoral evidence in contested states and deliver a transparent, accurate accounting of the vote.

“Our system is in crisis. Trump would act to restore the rule of law,” they conclude.

Will he? And if he does, who else will stand with him?

