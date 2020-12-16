https://www.theepochtimes.com/the-fed-holds-interest-rates-near-zero-raises-economic-outlook_3621305.html
WASHINGTON—The Federal Reserve announced on Dec. 16 that it would keep U.S. interest rates near zero as the pandemic continues to pose “considerable risks” to the economy. Fed policymakers don’t predict any interest rate increases through 2023. The central bank also raised its economic outlook, expecting economic and labor market recovery better than its September projections. After the conclusion of the central bank’s two-day policy meeting, Fed officials said they would hold the federal funds rate at a range of zero to 0.25 percent, in line with expectations. The federal funds rate is a benchmark rate that affects the cost of borrowing on mortgages, auto loans, home equity loans, and other loans. “The path of the economy will depend significantly on the course of the virus,” the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) statement read, in line with the previous statement. “The ongoing public health crisis will continue to weigh on economic activity, employment, …