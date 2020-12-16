https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/16/the-more-you-know-pete-buttigieg-reminds-us-that-transportation-policy-can-also-fuel-racial-economic-and-environmental-injustice-video/

Pete Buttigieg is on the precipice of making history as the first openly gay member of a presidential cabinet (besides Richard Grenell, anyway). His role? Transportation Secretary.

And it’s a role he was apparently born to play:

Pete Buttigieg: “Travel in my mind is is synonymous with growth, with adventure, even love. So much so that I proposed to my husband Chasten in an airport terminal. Don’t let anybody tell you that O’Hare isn’t romantic.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) December 16, 2020

Isn’t that special? It’s so special.

But just because travel is synonymous with love doesn’t mean it’s loving. After all, as Buttigieg points out, transportation policies can also reinforce racial, economic, and environmental injustice:

Transportation secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg: “At its best, transportation makes the American dream possible.” “At its worst, misguided policies and missed opportunities can reinforce racial, economic and environmental injustice.” https://t.co/gzjrGRSnTj pic.twitter.com/nAkvwhLKzd — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) December 16, 2020

O Transportation, thou art a harsh and fickle mistress!

can honestly say I’ve never equated roads with racism. https://t.co/x7lNfeNXdk — Windows98 Tech Support (@Win98Tech) December 16, 2020

Guess you’re just a bad person, then.

Brace for 4 years of roads and bridges being turned into racial and economic injustice issues. https://t.co/4xrWAjT6BA — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 16, 2020

Muh racially unjust roads — Deplorable Beefcake (@DeplorableBeef1) December 16, 2020

Who’s excited about Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg?

Gawd, that’s pitiful. — David Jackson (@DavidJa88692244) December 16, 2020

Critical Transportation Theory — Jason (@jasonhsv) December 16, 2020

Dear Lord. It’s going to happen, isn’t it?

Why do we even have separate departments if every cabinet secretary is simply focused on the same woke goals? — John Nelson Leith, Lord Hollygrove (@leithliterary) December 16, 2020

Good question.

Just fix the pothole, nerd. https://t.co/nkCljushLe — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) December 16, 2020

Pete Buttigieg himself is working to ensure that he will never truly be able to fix the pothole:

Everything has to be about everything. It is never just a pothole. The pothole is really about global warming, trans pride, and police brutality. It will be interesting to see after making everything about everything and thus impossible to measure or fix if they fill the pothole. — Chris DeMuth Jr (@ChrisDeMuthJr) December 16, 2020

The Biden administration is a pothole. And we’re about to get stuck in it.

Ugh….even getting from point A to point B is going to be mired neck deep in the sewage that is sjw politics. All of you morons that voted for bigger, more intrusive government can suck rocks. https://t.co/kV1qriNrtG — Grinchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) December 16, 2020

