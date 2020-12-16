https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/fired-cyber-expert-chris-krebs-admits-senate-hearing-dominion-voting-machines-linked-internet/

For months and years, top government officials have assured us the voting machines were NOT connected to the internet.

Until today.

Fired Director of Cyber Security Chris Krebs told the US Senate Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday that some Dominion Voting Machines were connected to the internet.

Krebs insisted the 2020 election was the most secure ever before he was fired.

Dems said vote machines were never on the Internet. BOOM 👇 Senator Johnson:

“…but those tabulators are connected on Election Day ’cause that’s how they transmit the data to the counties and also into the official — uhm –“ Krebs:

“In some cases, yes, sir.” — Troy (@LibertyTroy) December 16, 2020

BOOOOM! LISTEN TO ALL THESE DEMOCRATS CLAIM DOMINION MACHINES NOT CONNECTED TO INTERNET! KREBS JUST CONFIRMED SOME WERE! THIS IS YUUUUGE NEWS TODAY. https://t.co/GRX8A4EJFa — EconChick/IntelChick (@MikayesFiona) December 16, 2020

President Trump tweeted this out earlier.

We were first told by Michigan witness Senator Patrick Colbeck in early November that the routers and WiFi connectors were used throughout the TCF Center during the ballot counting on election night.

But Dominion has never fessed up to this feature since the election.

