Tom Fitton was on Newsmax last night and he shared what some of us have been reporting on for months – that Hunter Biden and the Biden Family are corrupt and connected to China. There is no way an individual who is involved in criminal acts with a foreign country should ever get near the White House.
Fitton was on with Newsmax and he shared the following:
This was a corrupt suppression of a news story to help a favored political candidate. And it’s not just a Hunter Biden scandal and a Joe Biden scandal, and I guess a James Biden scandal, Vice President Biden’s brother. It’s an FBI scandal, a Justice Department scandal, because they covered this up prior to the election.
It’s a Congressional scandal. Remember Adam Schiff tried to remove President Trump from office for asking questions about Biden corruption that were well founded. And now the media, we’re supposed to believe the media’s analysis of this scandal. I tell you what, the American people have been ill-served by the media that purports to represent them. You can’t trust the media to tell you the truth about anything.”
Tom Fitton: Media is COVERING UP Hunter Biden/Burisma Corruption Scandal! https://t.co/KanmPxsstM via @YouTube
— Shelly Ann titchenel (@shelly35160) December 16, 2020
The Biden’s were corrupt and sick. We were all over this before the election:
The Biden’s are working with China against the US. They should never be near the White House, especially after stealing the 2020 election while working with anti-American entities to do so.