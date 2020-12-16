https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/16/this-new-las-vegas-tower-is-being-described-as-banana-shaped-what-do-you-think/

So, this photo of a new tower in Las Vegas is starting to go viral for some strange reason. . .

Apparently, it’s a real project in development. From their website:

Bleutech Park’s  mixed-use environment (Live-Learn-Work-Play) features “Sustainable Living”- a cluster of net zero carbon footprint workforce residences. The Park will be home to Ultra-Luxury residential towers, Hotel, Offices (reimagining workspaces of the future), Retail and the tallest Entertainment Tower, redefining the skyline of Las Vegas. Bleutech Park will introduce a new biome to the desert valley as vertical gardens, powered by kinetic energy from footfall, overall contributing to a new sustainable and diversified ecosystem for Las Vegas.

The new tower is being described as “banana-shaped”:

Yeah, that’s not a banana:

It does look like a very happy building:

But it’s definitely not a banana:

We would like to meet the designer, however:

Because that is one awesome looking. . .boot:

And, yes, if does need a fountain on the top, than you very much:

***

