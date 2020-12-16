https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/16/this-new-las-vegas-tower-is-being-described-as-banana-shaped-what-do-you-think/

So, this photo of a new tower in Las Vegas is starting to go viral for some strange reason. . .

Rise Baby Rise! Soaring unto the sky from ground🆙thrust into the clouds #Vegas‘ desert to stand majestically skywards. An #EngineeringMarvel in-progress @bleutechparklv culmination new research in fluid highrise #Construction+self-healing #concrete unlike any structure to-date🤩 pic.twitter.com/ENZTVmb4Di — Bleutechparklv (@bleutechparklv) December 15, 2020

Apparently, it’s a real project in development. From their website:

Bleutech Park’s mixed-use environment (Live-Learn-Work-Play) features “Sustainable Living”- a cluster of net zero carbon footprint workforce residences. The Park will be home to Ultra-Luxury residential towers, Hotel, Offices (reimagining workspaces of the future), Retail and the tallest Entertainment Tower, redefining the skyline of Las Vegas. Bleutech Park will introduce a new biome to the desert valley as vertical gardens, powered by kinetic energy from footfall, overall contributing to a new sustainable and diversified ecosystem for Las Vegas.

The new tower is being described as “banana-shaped”:

where do you buy your bananas? https://t.co/FwyH9Ty0GX — Stefan Constantine (@WhatTheBit) December 16, 2020

Yeah, that’s not a banana:

I know what this looks like. And it’s not a banana. https://t.co/RzopCjpXYQ — Krystle Baker (@TarheelKrystle) December 16, 2020

It does look like a very happy building:

Is that a new high-rise or is Vegas just happy to see me? https://t.co/QrJksG3sDI — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) December 16, 2020

But it’s definitely not a banana:

It’s not a banana https://t.co/GJEVDKhZu2 — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) December 16, 2020

We would like to meet the designer, however:

It took a lot of balls to propose this design, but I’m pretty sure the architect is gonna get the shaft. https://t.co/NJxA6fmfqT — Charles #GetCovered-ba (@charles_gaba) December 16, 2020

Because that is one awesome looking. . .boot:

I mean, that’s obviously a silver thigh-high boot, not a banana. https://t.co/oU1thPPBv9 — Ron Hogan (@RonHogan) December 15, 2020

And, yes, if does need a fountain on the top, than you very much:

Can only support this if a fountain is added at the top. I’ve taken the time to render some mock-ups. Please consider. pic.twitter.com/fiWaXoFmyK — Dr. Prison Mitch, Ph.D (Doctorer of Photos) (@MidnightMitch) December 16, 2020

***

