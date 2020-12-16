https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tom-cruise-leaked-audio-covid-meltdown-on-set/

Cruise suffers Covid meltdown during Mission Impossible production

As first reported by The Sun, after Cruise saw two crew members standing too close to one another in front of a computer screen, he told the crew: “If I see you do it again you’re f-ing gone.”

In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise can be heard saying: “We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and what we’re doing. I’m on the phone with every f-ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf—ers. I don’t ever want to see it again. Ever!”

Cruise has been strict about enforcing COVID-19 guidelines on the set of the film in Britain, and scolded the crew for taking advantage of the safe environment that the team in place helped create.

“You can tell it to the people who are losing their f-ing homes because our industry is shut down. It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That’s what I sleep with every night – the future of this f-ing industry!” Cruise said. “So I’m sorry, I am beyond your apologies. I have told you, and now I want it, and if you don’t do it, you’re out. We are not shutting this movie down! Is it understood? If I see it again, you’re gone.”

“Am I clear? Do you understand what I want? Do you understand the responsibility that I have? Because I will deal with your reason, and if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired,” Cruise continued. “That’s it. That is it. I trust you guys to be here.”

“Mission: Impossible 7” was recently hit with delays in October when 12 people on set in Italy tested positive for COVID-19. Production resumed a week later and returned to the U.K. two weeks ago. “Mission: Impossible 7” is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and set to release on Nov. 19, 2021.

