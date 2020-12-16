https://www.oann.com/top-25-roundup-hokies-pin-first-loss-on-no-24-clemson/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-25-roundup-hokies-pin-first-loss-on-no-24-clemson

December 16, 2020

Tyrece Radford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half to lift Virginia Tech to a 66-60 victory over No. 24 Clemson on Tuesday in Blacksburg, Va.

Radford also flustered the Tigers last season, scoring 16 points in the Hokies’ 70-58 win on March 4.

Keve Aluma and Nahiem Alleyne each added 13 points for Virginia Tech (5-1 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), which held a distinct advantage at the foul line. The Hokies went 25-of-31 from the charity stripe, whereas Clemson made 12 of 14 shots.

Virginia Tech, which has won eight of the last nine meetings with the Tigers, won its ACC opener for the third time in as many seasons.

No. 10 Tennessee 79, Appalachian State 38

Victor Bailey Jr. had 13 points while John Fulkerson and prized freshman Jaden Springer each scored 12 as the Volunteers rolled the visiting Mountaineers in Knoxville, Tenn.

Josiah-Jordan James added 11 for Tennessee (3-0), which has been limited to just three games due to COVID-19 issues. The Vols opened with a 13-0 run and raced out to a 36-8 lead just over 17 minutes into the first half.

Appalachian State (4-2) missed 18 of 22 shots, went 0-for-10 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 10 times through the first 20 minutes. Michael Almonacy led the Mountaineers with nine points and netted App State’s first field goal at the 12:31 mark of the first half.

No. 12 Wisconsin 77, Loyola-Chicago 63

D’Mitrik Trice and Brad Davison scored 17 points apiece, and the Badgers downed the Ramblers at Madison, Wis.

Micah Potter supplied 13 points and seven rebounds while Jonathan Davis contributed 12 points and five rebounds for the Badgers (5-1). Wisconsin extended its home winning streak against nonconference opponents to 20 games.

Cameron Krutwig led Loyola-Chicago (3-1) with 19 points and five rebounds. Lucas Williamson added 15 points, but none of the other Ramblers had more than six points.

No. 13 Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

Kofi Cockburn poured in a career-high 33 points and added 13 rebounds as the Fighting Illini erased an early deficit to blow out the Golden Gophers in a Big Ten opener at Champaign, Ill.

Ayo Dosunmu complemented Cockburn with 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Andre Curbelo provided nine points and nine assists for Illinois (5-2, 1-0), which limited the Golden Gophers to 27.5 percent shooting.

Marcus Carr paced Minnesota (6-1, 0-1) with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists, but Dosunmu, Trent Frazier and other Fighting Illini guards took turns holding the nation’s No. 6 scorer to 3-of-13 shooting from the field.

No. 15 Florida State 74, Georgia Tech 61

Scottie Barnes scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half to help the Seminoles post a victory over the Yellow Jackets in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams at Tallahassee, Fla.

M.J. Walker scored 14 points, and Wyatt Wilkes added 11 as the Seminoles (4-0, 1-0) won their 27th consecutive game at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Anthony Polite recorded 10 points and three steals, and Balsa Koprivica added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Michael Devoe scored 21 points for Georgia Tech (2-3, 0-1). Moses Wright registered 12 points before fouling out, and Jordan Usher also scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets.

–Field Level Media

