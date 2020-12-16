https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-attorney-jenna-ellis-gonna-fight-regardless-happens-come-january-6/

Trump Campaign Attorney Jenna Ellis went on with John Bachman on Newsmax TV this morning. Jenna Ellis recently tested positive with coronavirus but is reportedly doing fine.

During their discussion, Jenna Ellis told John Bachman the Trump Team will continue to fight the massive fraud even after January 6th.

Jenna Ellis, “This is not a partisan issue. This is something that every American should be concerned with, so we’re going to continue to fight that battle. We’re gonna fight regardless of what happens come January 6.”

Via NewsMax:

Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis told Newsmax TV that President Donald Trump’s legal team will continue to contest the results of the 2020 presidential election even if Congress validates Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Ellis told “John Bachman Now” that “We’re going to continue to press for these critical investigations and I’m happy to see, you know, that Michigan, and Georgia, and other states, and Arizona are starting to make some moves in their state legislatures. We would encourage them. You know, this is not a partisan issue. This is something that every American should be concerned with, so we’re going to continue to fight that battle. We’re gonna fight regardless of what happens come January 6, and I hope that we do rectify the correct results of this election.” She added, “but even moving forward, we as Americans have to make sure that this never, ever happens again, and that we make sure to put in place election integrity safeguards that President Trump has been calling for, and that’s what we’re going to continue to work on. So, never give up the fight. We are proud to be Americans. We want to make sure to protect free and fair elections, every legal vote should be counted. That shouldn’t be a controversial position.”

