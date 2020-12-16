https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/trump-campaign-attorney-tells-senate-committee-42000-people-voted-nevada-video/

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday held an oversight hearing to examine irregularities in the 2020 election.

Trump campaign attorney Jessie Binnall said more than 42,000 people voted more than once in Nevada.

Mr. Binnall has argued this before but he was able to present his findings to powerful lawmakers on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on Wednesday.

Binnall said people were able to vote more than once by using different variations of their first name such as “William” and “Bill” – Other individuals were able to register under a married name and a maiden name.

At least 1,500 dead people are recorded as voting and more than 19,000 people voted even though they didn’t live in Nevada.

Binnall said there is a minimum of 130,000 instances of voter fraud.

The corrupt Democrat machine in Clark County stole Nevada for Joe Biden by harvesting ballots and flooding the system with illegal ballots.

WATCH:

“The [Nevada] election was inevitably riddled with fraud.” Attorney @jbinnall alleges: •Over 42,000 people voted more than once.

•At least 1,500 dead people are recorded as voting

•More than 19,000 people voted even though they didn’t live in Nevada pic.twitter.com/40CuwPt0ES — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 16, 2020

