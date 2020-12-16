https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-campaign-lawyer-urges-probe-into-dominion-at-colorado-election-integrity-hearing_3620779.html

Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign, urged Colorado lawmakers at an election integrity hearing Tuesday to launch an investigation into irregularities around Colorado’s mail-in voting system and counties’ use of the Dominion Voting Systems platform. Speaking remotely at the Legislative Audit Committee hearing, held at the Colorado Capitol in Denver, Ellis alleged that Dominion voting machine software altered the result of the presidential election in other states and that these concerns should be grounds for an investigation in Colorado to give voters there confidence that the election was free and fair. “If you genuinely do have nothing to hide and this committee is surely concerned about protecting the integrity of the vote in Colorado, then it is incumbent upon this body to investigate,” Ellis said. “We don’t know if it’s happening in Colorado. Wouldn’t you like to find out?” Ellis said. Dominion’s software and machines are used in …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

