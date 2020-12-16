https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/530411-trump-mulling-push-for-special-prosecutor-to-investigate-hunter-biden

President TrumpDonald TrumpTop Trump aide Derek Lyons to leave White House this month Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he’s registering Democrat MORE is reportedly considering pressuring the Justice Department to appoint a special counsel in the federal tax probe of President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDeVos urges Education Dept. staff to ‘resist’ when Biden takes office LGBTQ groups celebrate Buttigieg pick for Transportation secretary Biden administration needs bipartisan solutions for older Americans, lawmakers say MORE’s son Hunter.

Trump has sought advice from White House counsel Pat Cipollone, White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows Mark MeadowsTrump White House staff among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine Officials anticipate vaccine distribution this week Hahn pushes back on Trump comments, says vaccine could not have been approved sooner MORE and others outside the administration, The Associated Press reported. The reported discussions come after Trump announced Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrTop Trump aide Derek Lyons to leave White House this month Barr exit hints at further tumult under Trump Barr goes out with a ‘love letter’ to Trump MORE’s resignation earlier this week. Trump vocally criticized Barr for not making the investigation into Hunter Biden public before the election.

The president is also reportedly considering pushing for an unrelated special counsel into his unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Trump is mulling appointing Jeffrey Rosen, who is set to take the position of acting attorney general after Barr departs next week, as the special counsel, according to several sources who spoke to the AP. The president is also reportedly considering replacing Rosen if he pushes back and is consulting with legal advisers like his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiBarr exit hints at further tumult under Trump Trump attorney Jenna Ellis reportedly lied about being fired from DA’s office Electors convene amid Trump storm MORE on whether Trump himself has the authority to appoint a special counsel.

Only the attorney general can fire a special counsel and appointing one in the case could force Biden’s attorney general to go on record if they choose to dismiss them. Biden has repeatedly pledged that his Justice Department will be independent, contrasting that with what he has called Barr’s personal loyalty to Trump.

“It`s hands off completely. Look, the attorney general is not the president`s lawyer. It`s the people`s lawyer,” Biden said in a May interview with MSNBC.

Rosen, meanwhile, said in a 2019 confirmation hearing for his current post as deputy attorney general that he would resist political pressure in the role.

“If the appropriate answer is to say no to somebody, then I will say no,” he said, telling a Senate panel that Justice Department investigations should be “free of improper political influences.”

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

