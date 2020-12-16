https://thehill.com/homenews/530410-trump-tells-mcconnell-its-too-soon-to-give-up-after-gop-leader-congratulates-biden

President TrumpDonald TrumpTop Trump aide Derek Lyons to leave White House this month Judge rules Trump Org must turn over documents to NY AG as part of probe Longtime GOP strategist Steve Schmidt announces he’s registering Democrat MORE told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellCongress closes in on COVID-19 relief, funding deal Bipartisan senators urge surprise billing deal’s inclusion in year-end package Democratic leaders under pressure to agree to slimmed-down COVID-19 relief deal MORE in a tweet early Wednesday that it was too soon to “give up” after the Kentucky Republican conceded that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenDeVos urges Education Dept. staff to ‘resist’ when Biden takes office LGBTQ groups celebrate Buttigieg pick for Transportation secretary Biden administration needs bipartisan solutions for older Americans, lawmakers say MORE won November’s election.

“Republican Party must finally learn to fight,” Trump added. “People are angry!”

In his tweet, the president shared an article titled “Trump’s allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump’s allies slam Mitch McConnell for congratulating Biden https://t.co/ak9nu6420L via @MailOnline. Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up. Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

During floor remarks on Tuesday, McConnell for the first time acknowledged Biden as president-elect.

“The Electoral College has spoken, so today I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden. The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He’s devoted himself to public service for many years,” McConnell said during his remarks. He also noted Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisProgressives rally around Turner’s House bid Lawmakers grapple with implementing COVID-19 vaccine on Capitol Hill Overnight Health Care: FDA endorses safety and efficacy of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine | FDA authorizes first at-home, over counter test | Fauci says Trump, Biden should be vaccinated soon MORE.

The leader’s acknowledgment came a day after the Electoral College affirmed Biden’s win. Biden celebrated the development in a primetime speech on Monday night, saying “democracy prevailed” and calling on all Americans to move past the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has alleged widespread voter fraud led to a “rigged” election against him, and his campaign has sued in several states Biden won to throw ballots out, an effort that has been met with limited success.

Some Republican lawmakers have mused about contesting the election’s result once the new Congress meets after the first of the year to officially certify by the Electoral College’s votes.

Others have fallen in line with McConnell’s concession of Biden’s victory.

McConnell on Tuesday also warned Senate Republicans against participating in any such protest.

“Look, I don’t have any advice to give the president on the subject. I said for me and I think on the basis of the way the system works the decision by the Electoral College yesterday was determinative,” McConnell said.

Stephen Miller Stephen MillerBiden hits 270 votes, clinches Electoral College victory Electors cast ballots for Biden amid simmering national tensions Stephen Miller: ‘Alternate’ electors will keep Trump election challenge alive MORE, a top aide to Trump, turned heads on Monday when he suggested Trump’s team was considering sending an “alternate” slate of electors to Congress, though there is no process by which they could do so and such an effort would require a vote in both the House and Senate.

“The only date in the Constitution is Jan. 20. So we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election result and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” Miller said during a television interview. “This will ensure that all of our legal remedies remain open.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

