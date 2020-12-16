https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-to-mitch-mcconnell-too-soon-to-give-up-on-election-fight_3621034.html
President Donald Trump on Wednesday told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) that it’s too early to stop fighting to overturn the election after the longtime Kentucky senator congratulated Joe Biden following the Electoral College vote. “Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot),” Trump wrote to McConnell, underscoring the amount of support he has from Americans. It’s “too soon to give up,” Trump continued. The “Republican Party must finally learn to fight,” he said. “People are angry!” The remarks were shared alongside a Daily Mail article about Republicans turning on McConnell after he made his remarks about Biden on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday. On Tuesday and Wednesday, McConnell drew a torrent of critical comments. “Every ‘Republican’ that isn’t fighting for @realDonaldTrump’s 2020 landslide victory is supporting the Chinese Communist Party takeover of America,” wrote Congress member-elect Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, on …