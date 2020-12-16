https://www.dailywire.com/news/carlson-blasts-jill-bidens-dissertation-borderline-illiterate

Fox News host Tucker Carlson tore apart the dissertation written by Jill Biden, wife of Democrat Joe Biden, during his show on Wednesday, and came to the conclusion that she either needed reading glasses or she is “borderline illiterate.”

“Doctor Jill needs reading glasses. Either that, or she’s borderline illiterate,” Carlson said during the segment. “There are typos everywhere, including in the first paragraph of the introduction. Doctor Jill can’t write. She can’t really think either. Parts of the dissertation seem to be written in a foreign language, using English words. They’re essentially pure nonsense, like Pig Latin, or dogs barking. The whole thing is just incredibly embarrassing — and not simply to poor, illiterate Jill Biden, but to the collage that considered this crap scholarship — in fact, to our entire system of higher education, to the country itself. Jill Biden’s PhD dissertation is our national shame.”

Carlson noted how Jill Biden could not even do basic math when it came to tallying up numbers on multiple occasions, and that many of her statements simply did not make sense, like calling for an “eight-week week.”

National Review writer Kyle Smith wrote a brutal piece on Wednesday on the same topic, saying that Jill Biden was demanding to be called a “Dr.” because she was “smarting from an inferiority complex.”

Smith wrote:

Insisting on being called “Doctor” when you don’t heal people is, among most holders of doctorates, seen as a gauche, silly, cringey ego trip. Consider “Dr.” Jill Biden, who doesn’t even hold a Ph.D. but rather a lesser Ed.D., something of a joke in the academic world. President-elect Joe Biden once explained that his wife sought the degree purely for status reasons: “She said, ‘I was so sick of the mail coming to Sen. and Mrs. Biden. I wanted to get mail addressed to Dr. and Sen. Biden.’ That’s the real reason she got her doctorate,” Joe Biden has said. Mrs. Biden wanted the credential for its own sake. As for its quality, well. She got it from the University of Delaware, whose ties to her husband, its most illustrious alumnus if you don’t count Joe Flacco, run so deep that it has a school of public policy named after him. That the University of Delaware would have rejected her 2006 dissertation as sloppy, poorly written, non-academic, and barely fit for a middle-school Social Studies classroom (all of which it is) when her husband had been representing its state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades was about as likely as Tom Hagen telling Vito Corleone that his wife is a fat sow on payday. The only risk to the University of Delaware was that it might strain its collective wrist in its rush to rubber-stamp her doctoral paper. Mrs. Biden could have turned in a quarter-a**ed excuse for a magazine article written at the level of Simple English Wikipedia and been heartily congratulated by the university for her towering mastery. Which is exactly what happened. Jill Biden’s dissertation is not an addition to the sum total of human knowledge. It is not a demonstration of expertise in its specific topic or its broad field. It is a gasping, wheezing, frail little Disney forest creature that begs you to notice the effort it makes to be the thing it is imitating while failing so pathetically that any witnesses to its ineptitude must feel compelled, out of manners alone, to drag it to the nearest podium and give it a participation trophy. Which is more or less what an Ed.D. is. It’s a degree that only deeply unimpressive people feel confers the honorific of “Doctor.” People who are actually smart understand that being in possession of a credential is no proof of intelligence.

