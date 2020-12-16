https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-tucker-carlson-slams-soros-funded-la-district-attorney-who-wants-cop-killer-to-go-free

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón. Gascón, who is reportedly funded by billionaire George Soros, has to decided that a cop-killer will face neither life in prison nor the death penalty.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson interviewed Christina Solano, who is the sister of a fallen police officer whose alleged killer may get off with a reduced sentence due to the efforts of Gascón.

The recently installed District Attorney Gascón is seeking reduced sentencing for Rhett Nelson, the accused killer of LAPD deputy Joseph Solano and one other victim.

Carlson spoke with Solano, the sister of the deceased deputy Joseph Solano on her reaction to DA Gascón push to let her brother’s killer off of his life sentence.

“Its unbelievable, I just can’t believe that this is happening,” Solano said to Tucker.

“When we were told last week that Gascón was going to take away the life sentencing and the death penalty, we were in shock,” she continued.

“He killed two people, my brother and another gentleman, and he gets to go free in 15-20 years? Come on, this is ridiculous.”

Nelson is accused of shooting deputy Solano in the back of the head while he was off duty in June 2019. Police say an hour earlier Nelson shot 31-year-old Russian skateboarder Dmitry Koltsov, Fox 11 reports.

Earlier in December, just following beginning his role as DA, Gascón’s announced radical policy changes in LA County including eliminating cash bail, declining prosecution for several misdemeanor crimes and preventing prosecutors from seeking enhanced prison sentences, the LA Times reported.

District Attorney Gascón is reportedly heavily financed by left-wing billionaire George Soros, according to the Daily Wire and Tucker Carlson Tonight. Under Gascón’s reforms, the alleged cop-killer would not face life in prison or the death penalty.

Fox LA correspondent Bill Melugin received a statement from DA Gascón’s team explaining their position that it would not be in the public interest to keep a man in prison after several decades if he was deemed reformed.

Melugin also interviewed Christina Solano, discussing her views on Gascón’s prosecution reforms.

“He’s like the devil [Gascón], I don’t understand it. He should be there for the families. We are the victims here, my brother is a victim, not this person that shot him! It’s disgusting, and he’s disgusting,” Solano said in the interview.