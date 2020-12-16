https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2020/12/16/tucker-takes-on-george-soros-push-for-lawlessness-n2581655

Over the summer, thousands of violent criminals were released onto the streets in Los Angeles. Many of them are felons guilty of heinous crimes, including rape, murder and violent assault.

Now, new policies have been implemented by the recently elected District Attorney that benefit criminals and put communities at risk for harm.

Loved ones of Los Angeles County crime victims are blasting new District Attorney George Gascon’s move to lessen charges filed against those accused of violent crimes. Immediately after taking office, Gascon issued a special directive that effectively ends cash bail, the death penalty and sentencing enhancements in L.A. County prosecutions. Critics say the directive is a blanket requirement that will release violent offenders back onto the street where they could reoffend. “He’s running a social experiment that is dangerous for all of us because his whole goal is to release all these criminals out there in the street, and somehow they’re magically going to behave. And that simply isn’t going to happen,” said attorney Samuel Dordulian, who is representing several families of crime victims.

So who is this guy? Tucker Carlson did a deep dive on Gascon’s record and his political backing during his show Tuesday night.

“If you’re wondering why so many people are being robbed, raped and killed in American cities right now, George Soros is part of the reason for that. Soros has funded the campaigns of left wing extremists in District Attorney races all over the country. In cities like Philadelphia, St. Louis, Chicago, Boston. Traditionally a prosecutor’s job is to enforce the law but Soros wanted rigid ideologues who would refuse to that and instead let murders and rapists to go free while allowing our society itself to degrade and collapse,” he explained. “In Los Angeles Soros won his biggest victory so far. In the most recent election Soros backed a candidate for District Attorney called George Gascon. Soros spent more than $2 million on Gascon’s campaign. The 90-year-old Hungarian was Gascon’s single biggest donor by far. In the end Gascon won. What happened next was the entire point of the exercise. Gascon stopped enforcing the law.”

