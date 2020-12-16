https://justthenews.com/government/security/us-cybersecurity-officials-warns-grave-threat-recent-worldwide-hack?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

U.S. authorities on Thursday expressed growing concern about an attack into computer systems worldwide that they suspect was carried out by Russia.

The cybersecurity unit of the Department of Homeland Security said the hack “poses a grave risk to the Federal Government and state, local, tribal, and territorial governments as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organizations,” according to the Associated Press.

On Sunday, the administration acknowledged that hackers backed by a foreign government have breached the departments of Commerce and Treasury.

