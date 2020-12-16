https://www.theepochtimes.com/u-s-fda-approves-australian-made-rapid-ccp-virus-antigen-test_3620222.html

An Australian-made, at-home rapid COVID-19 testing kit was given emergency approval by the US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Developed in East Brisbane by biotech company Ellume, the home antigen test will be available without prescription over-the-counter. It comes a week after Pfizer had their vaccine fast-tracked to tackle the spread of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus(novel coronavirus). Ellume said in a media release on Tuesday that the test will be available to all whether symptomatic or asymptomatic and that it sends results of the test to your smartphone within 20 minutes. The home test kit uses a “mid-turbinate” nasal swab to detect specific proteins of the virus known as antigens. It also comes with a less intrusive adaptor for children two-years-old and above. To complete the test individuals must fill in their address and date of birth before the information is sent to health authorities. The Question of …

