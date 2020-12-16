https://thepostmillennial.com/top-biden-staffer-calls-republicans-a-bunch-of-f-kers

As the big tech tyrants tighten their grip, join us for more free speech at Parler—the anti-censorship social media platform.

In an interview with Glamour Magazine, the incoming Biden administration’s Deputy Chief of Staff Jen O’Malley Dillon addressed the need for unity in the nation, called Republicans “a bunch of f—kers.”

Megyn Kelly blasted Dillon on Twitter, mocking her, saying “Unite you F*ckers!”

Dillon spoke about “passion and belief in values,” saying that “those are the things that drive the work.” Her parents, she said, were teachers, and one thing they taught her was “that it was important to be part of your community and to find ways to give back.”

She brought these lessons with her into community organizing, where she worked on “figuring out what other people cared about and what mattered to them.”

Dillon said this showed her “that you couldn’t be successful in politics if you didn’t understand what another person needed, if you didn’t understand what a community needed. And you had to be open to listening.”

Going on to talk about the political polarization in America, she noted the challenges, and she said that “compromise is a good thing.”

Dillon said “I believe in it so much that I’m going to work to find a path we can both go down together. That feels to me like the heart of relationships and love and success across the board.”

But this pretty much only applies to people that she already agrees with.

While she said that compromise is “what we need,” she said also said that Biden’s attempts at compromise were mocked and they shouldn’t have been, even though Republicans are “a bunch of fuckers” and “Mitch McConnell is terrible.”

She and Biden, she said, are all about compromise, and she said Biden is looking for a “bipartisan ideal.”

“From start to finish,” she told Glamour, “he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

But she blamed the Republicans for their unwillingness to work to attain that bipartisan ideal. “It is like a relationship,” Dillon said. “You can’t do politics alone. If the other person is not willing to do the work, then that becomes really hard.”

From her new White House post, Dillon intends to “break down” the “overhang of this negative, polarized electorate that politics has created.”

Prior to coming aboard the Biden campaign, Dillon was campaign manager to former Texas representative Beto O’Rourke during his failed presidential run, where she called for mandatory gun buybacks.