More than a dozen people and a Texas-based company have been charged by U.S. law enforcement officials in connection with a decade-long scheme to evade import tariffs on tires from China, the Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday. Houston area Winland International/Super Tire, which purported to sell tires to retailers and consumers, and the company’s executives, “conspired to avoid anti-dumping duties associated with off-the-road (OTR) and light vehicle and truck (LVT) tires from China,” a complaint (pdf) states. “Working through and with Winland, individuals allegedly imported OTR and LVT tires from companies that were subject to anti-dumping duties associated with Chinese tire manufacturers who had engaged in unfair trade practices in the United States,” the complaint alleges. The DOJ said in a statement that the U.S.-based defendants are accused of conspiring with defendants in China to obtain invoices and entry records of Chinese tire companies that were subject to a …