https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/veritas-obtains-recording-of-assange-call-with-clinton-state-dept/
About The Author
Related Posts
Developing — FBI confirms active criminal investigation into Hunter Biden crime family…
October 30, 2020
Steve Inman play-by-play of anti-Trump car wreck dude…
November 16, 2020
Pew study indicates leftism is literally a mental illness…
November 25, 2020
McConnell took thousands from Dominion…
December 15, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy