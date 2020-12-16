https://www.theblaze.com/news/harris-mask-mandate-no-punishment

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris says there will be “no punishment” for people who violate President-elect Joe Biden’s 100-day mask mandate, according to The Wrap.

According to the outlet, the Biden administration hopes to be able to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots in the first 100 days of taking office in January.

What are the details?

Harris appeared on Wednesday’s broadcast of “Good Morning America” where she discussed Biden’s plan to hand down a mandate regarding mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no punishment, nobody — they don’t have to, but he is saying, as a leader, ‘Please, everybody work with me here. For the first 100 days, let’s everybody just wear a mask and see the outcomes there.'”

The California senator also told “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts that it just makes sense for people to listen to Biden’s advice.

“Because, of course, the scientists and the public health officials tell us there’ll be really great outcomes if everyone does wear a mask when they’re in public,” she added.

President-elect Biden has previously promised that he will take the COVID-19 vaccine for the public to see. Harris told Roberts that she plans to receive the vaccination as well.

“I think we all have to understand that right now, this is a moment for everyone to sacrifice,” she explained. “If we’re gonna get through this together as a country, then we all have to do it.”

You can watch video of Harris’ remarks here.

What else?

Harris said that in four years, she hopes to look back on the first term of Biden’s presidency and define her own personal success as making him a successful president.

“Joe and I were elected to do a job, which is to build back better and to fight for the best of who we are as a nation,” she said. “And he and I as partners, if we are able to do that together, I think our country will be the better for it.”

