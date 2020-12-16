https://hotair.com/archives/ed-morrissey/2020/12/16/vip-gold-chat-police-shootings-election-rulings-nfl-schoolings-portland-foolings/

Don’t miss today’s tremendous live, interactive VIP Gold chat with Bearing Arms’ Cam Edwards and HotAir’s Ed Morrissey! The duo will take VIP Gold members’ questions and comments and give an in-depth analysis of the top topics of the day.

If you are not a VIP Gold member, join below so you can watch and participate today — and in future chats! Use LOYALTY for 25% off!

While Cam brings his A-game on 2nd Amendment and liberty issues and makes sure to keep it real along the way, Ed keeps pace with developments abroad, at home, and at the local level as well.

We’ll have plenty to discuss and lots of time to take your questions. The hot topics include:

With all the fast-moving developments, our VIP Gold members can get the latest as it happens from Cam and Ed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

