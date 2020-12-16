http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/jvFb1CanXK4/

Videos tweeted by a Seattle journalist shows the fortification of a homeless camp ahead of a police sweep scheduled for Wednesday. One of the videos show Antifa members wearing black bloc chasing the camera crew from the area.

“Cal Anderson (Park) used to be one of the Crown Jewels of Seattle,” KOMO journalist Jonathan Choe tweeted. “This is what it looks like now. On the eve of an anticipated sweep, neighbors and business owners remain cautiously optimistic, because they have seen this play out before with the same results.”

STROLL THROUGH THE PARK: Cal Anderson used to be one of the Crown Jewels of Seattle. This is what it looks like now. On the eve of an anticipated sweep, neighbors and business owners remain cautiously optimistic, because they have seen this play out before with the same results. pic.twitter.com/voRFPLolgz — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) December 15, 2020

Another video shows the fortification of the park as anarchists erect fences constructed of wooden pallets, furniture, and other materials dropped off to protect the homeless encampment. The video also shows the lack of sanitation and buildup of trash in the park.

TRASHED: Here’s another entrance at Cal Anderson Park. Saw people dropping off wooden pallets in pick up trucks. Clearly building make shift wall to keep city crews out during Wednesday’s planned sweep. #seattle #CapitolHill #CalAndersonPark pic.twitter.com/qmfd2bNJyt — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) December 15, 2020

Choe reported that some of the gates had been chained and their hinges glued to delay a law enforcement action in the park. The homeless sweep is scheduled for Wednesday.

GLUED AND CHAINED: Some of the gates to the ball field at Cal Anderson Park have been locked by some of the people living here. They’re trying to keep out crews during the planned sweep Wednesday morning. I notified @SeattleParks #seattle #CapitolHill #CalAndersonPark pic.twitter.com/jwNH7MyyKz — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) December 15, 2020

Antifa members wearing black bloc approached Choe’s news crew as they set up to do a live shot from the scene. Choe said the people threw rocks at them and chased them away.

ABANDONING LIVE SHOT: A group of people in all black emerged out of Cal Anderson Park just before my 4:30pm live shot. They started throwing rocks at us. Now I know how @SeattlePD feels. My crew is safe. @SeattleParks will have hands full during Wed sweep. Update 6pm @komonews pic.twitter.com/3A9sExBGyf — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) December 16, 2020

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s Sunday-morning talk show, What’s Your Point? Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX, Parler @BobPrice, and Facebook.

