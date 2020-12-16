https://www.oann.com/wells-fargo-extends-work-from-home-until-at-least-march-1/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=wells-fargo-extends-work-from-home-until-at-least-march-1

December 16, 2020

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co has extended the ability to work from home for employees until at least March 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Wednesday.

“Through at least March 1, we will continue with our current operating model, which includes about 200,000 employees working from home and maintaining safety measures in locations that remain open”, the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

The statement added that it was not known when the bank would return to a more “traditional operating model” and that it would give employees “sufficient notice” before any changes.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

