Ever since the election, Joe Biden has been seen speaking from behind a lectern sporting an “Office of the President-Elect” seal. Many have said there is no such thing, but as The Hill helps point out, not only is it an “office” but it’s also a job that calls for polling to gauge public approval of the pre-presidency:

Is “President-Elect’s job approval rating” really a thing?

Just imagine the approval rating after Joe actually assumes office (many probably already have the stories written).

It’s clear the poll sample didn’t include too many media types or the approval rating would have been much higher than 60 percent.

