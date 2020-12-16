https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/16/were-doing-this-st-already-the-hill-reports-joe-biden-has-a-solid-approval-rating-for-his-duties-as-president-elect/

Ever since the election, Joe Biden has been seen speaking from behind a lectern sporting an “Office of the President-Elect” seal. Many have said there is no such thing, but as The Hill helps point out, not only is it an “office” but it’s also a job that calls for polling to gauge public approval of the pre-presidency:

NEW POLL: 60 percent approve of Biden’s job as president-elect https://t.co/pTPi9G4dCb pic.twitter.com/5kOB5DzUi7 — The Hill (@thehill) December 16, 2020

Is “President-Elect’s job approval rating” really a thing?

You can’t fail when you’ve succeeded before you’ve begun with the current media. @redsteeze https://t.co/KNuxOFZ1aL — I Might Be A Doctor (@Crypsis12) December 16, 2020

Just imagine the approval rating after Joe actually assumes office (many probably already have the stories written).

So, the Hill reports that 60% of people they asked approve of a job that the guy hasn’t done? Or 60% of people think President elect is a job? Or that it does anything? So much in so few words… Is this @TheBabylonBee ‘s doing? https://t.co/d9qv5N78By — hVk Americanon (@hVk_americanon) December 16, 2020

If you like him doing absolutely nothing now, you’re gonna LOVE him doing nothing for the 4 months he’s president. https://t.co/DStybjSzDq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 16, 2020

Wtf has he done though?? https://t.co/sm0ssZOOuG — ☃️ Holly Jolly Jess 🎄 (@LadyJessMacBeth) December 16, 2020

This is what happens when you have state media masquerading as corporate media https://t.co/lWLs4eqOdK — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) December 16, 2020

It’s clear the poll sample didn’t include too many media types or the approval rating would have been much higher than 60 percent.

