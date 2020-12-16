https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wh-director-social-media-dan-scavino-released-tweet-last-night-later-taken-telling-us/

Daniel Scavino Jr. is an American political advisor serving as the White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media for the White House. Last night Scavino put up a Facebook post which we don’t know the meaning of.



An individual at the Donald.win reported this story first. Apparently Dan Scavino put up a post showing the picture above and he shared:

This morning, any related tweet is not showing at Dan Scavino, Jr. or Dan Scavino twitter accounts – but there is a post on Scavino’s Facebook page:

TRENDING: Michigan’s Matt Sealy Explains How President Trump Has SEVERAL Paths To Victory… “Never count Donald Trump out!” [VIDEO]

The picture posted by Scavino appears to be from earlier this year since there are leaves on the trees. This could have been taken a month ago or before.

@CodeMonkeyZ @Wizard_Predicts @RoscoeBDavis1 @ali Can any of you make sense of Scavino’s post from 15 mins ago? Who all is present in this photo? pic.twitter.com/N9SYEA239h — STKRollTide (@STKRollTide) December 16, 2020

What is Scavino trying to tell us? Who all is in the picture along with Scavino and President Trump? When was this taken? What is this all about?

(Update: We’ve noticed that this post is on Scavino’s Facebook account – but we are still unsure what he is telling us. )

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

