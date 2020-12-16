https://noqreport.com/2020/12/16/with-many-republicans-accepting-a-fraudulent-election-we-now-see-who-has-the-will-to-fight-for-america/

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging GOP Senators to accept Joe Biden as their next President. Newsmax has taken to calling Joe Biden the “President-Elect.” Many “conservative” news outlets have failed to expose blatant voter fraud while trying to salvage their credibility by ripping on Joe Biden’s fictional cabinet picks.

And it is fiction, folks. Joe Biden is not the President-Elect. His so-called “appointees” and “nominees” are nothing more then hypothetical bureaucrats in the event that they can maintain the illusion of an election victory until January 20th.

It’s unfortunate that we have to continue to hammer home the reality that this election is far from settled, that there are multiple avenues through which a righteous outcome can be realized before it truly is too late. It’s hard enough fighting mainstream media, Big Tech, and Democrat lies. It’s a whole different can of worms when conservatives tuck tail and start going along to get along.

Some say they fear a constitutional crisis. To those people, I say, “Look around.” THIS is a constitutional crisis. The very foundation of our republic is under attack from forces foreign and domestic. They have usurped the rule of law and our sovereignty as a nation by interfering in the proper and fair process through which we determine not just our president, but also our other representatives at every level. Any patriot who allows this travesty to reach its diabolical conclusion without giving every single ounce of effort imaginable to stop it is complicit. They have sworn an oath to defend the Constitution and they have failed.

Others will say they believe there was voter fraud but the fraudsters have already won. For patriotic, hard-working, patriotic Average Joes to think this is understandable when we see so many of our supposed “allies” in government and media echoing this sentiment. But those allies, namely Republican leaders and conservative journalists who are strategizing about how to move forward under a Joe Biden administration, lack the understanding of what’s happening now. We are still fighting, and we still have promising opportunities. The most conspicuous is Dominion Voting Systems. There is enough smoke coming from that company to be seen from Iceland. Now, we just have to locate the fire in time, and I firmly believe that we will.

That brings us to the final batch of Republican naysayers, the worst of them all in my opinion. There are those who are either willfully ignorant or outright lying when they say they have not seen enough evidence to make them think there was widespread voter fraud. It’s understandable for leftists to feel this way as there is strong confirmation bias in a Joe Biden victory that can blind them. I’m not giving them a pass, but I am less concerned about ignorant but otherwise innocent Democrats who simply want to believe they won because the media tells them they did.

Republicans who accept this fraudulent election so easily do not get the same quarter. Either they’re not truly Republicans in the ideological sense of the word or they’re self-serving frauds in their own right. I’d put Mitch McConnell in the latter category. He is a moderate Republican, but a Republican nonetheless. As Senate Majority Leader and de facto head of the GOP on Capitol Hill, he should be leading the charge to expose voter fraud. Instead, he’s doing everything within his vast powers to pull back on every Republican lawmaker’s reins. He has always been a squish and a liar, but I’m not prepared to believe he’s a traitor. I think he’s a weak man who evades any fight where he might get a bloody nose.

There is a silver lining in all of this. By the time this fraud is fully exposed and President Trump is reelected, we will know who had the passion, fortitude, and patriotism to fight the good fight. And that means we will also know who did not. This is so very important as the time has come for us to truly purge the party and the conservative movement of those who do not deserve our support. That’s not to say we need to start kicking out members of the tribe, but it does mean there are those who deserve more influence and many who do not. Congressman Mo Brooks has committed to fight. Senator Ted Cruz has spoken out about them and was prepared to argue the case before the Supreme Court, but we haven’t heard anything since on the matter. There are others, and we will remember them all.

@tedcruz are you going to listen to Mitch or will you continue to fight these fraudulent election results? You’ve been quiet on the issue for the past five days. Can we count on you? — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 16, 2020

Democrats with no reason to doubt the 2016 election results kept fighting it for four years. Many Republicans have thrown in the towel after six weeks. Those who have not MUST be the future of the GOP or our nation is doomed.

